You can shop while you eat at this Clawson restaurant

Black Friday is this week, and many people are already getting a head start on their holiday shopping. While you’re out, crossing items off your list, you will probably work up an appetite.

Be it something sweet to have as your afternoon pick-me-up, or a full meal like their bone in pork-chop, Three Cats in Clawson is a great place to stop before or after your shopping trip. It’s located near several malls and right next door to their partner store, Leon & Lulu.

Owner Mary Liz Curtin said she wanted to create a shopping destination with this restaurant.

“If you want to go on an adventure with your girlfriends, or your intended or anybody and spend a day shopping, we wanted you to have a place for lunch, because you can get tired shopping,” explains Curtin.

The restaurant is located inside the old Clawson movie theater that was built in 1941. In fact, they’ve kept the old marquee. That is about the only thing they kept, however, as the building was in bad repair when they took it over. You would never tell now as it is fabulously decorated with theater-themed decor, and fun finds like an amusement park car, and an old duck boat. It has the same whimsical feel as Leon & Lulu next door. It also is full of items you can purchase from the chair you sit on, to the spread of greeting cards on the wall.

While the restaurant stretches across the entire building, it started off just in the lobby area. They used to sell paninis and wine, but couldn’t quite find their stride until they partnered with the acclaimed chef, the late Matt Prentice. He revamped the kitchen and the menu, and added lots of his signature ingredient, mushrooms.

Their exotic mushroom soup which is loaded up with oyster, porcini, button, and more is the same recipe he used at his restaurant, Morel. You can also get those delicious porcini mushrooms coated on a filet with whipped mashed potatoes and Brussel sprouts. Mary Liz Curtin’s favorite dish is their bone-in pork chop which is topped with an apple chutney. Make sure you save room for dessert, they make a variety of seasonal ice creams, and their pot du creme is a richer, thicker, more indulgent chocolate mousse.

Three Cats is located at 116 W 14 Mile Road in Clawson. They are open for lunch and dinner, and brunch on the weekends.