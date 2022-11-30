Catching up with Dolly Parton

She has had 26 songs reach number 1 on the Country Billboard Charts, she’s won 11 Grammys, and she is now officially a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - now Dolly Paton is going to be back on TV tomorrow night, on Local 4, for a special called Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.

She will be joined by a slew of guest stars including Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, and even Willie Nelson. Ahead of the big event, we got the chance to catch up with her and hear what it is all about.

The special is set up to be a show within a show. In the special, Dolly Parton gets the idea to host a live Christmas special from Dollywood, wanting to share the special mountain magic she always finds in her home state during the holidays. She works closely with her producer and choreographer to put on a spectacular show, but she struggles to really capture the “mountain magic” feel. With the help of three wise mountain men, played by Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Zach Williams, she realizes what really makes this time of year special. Along the way, you will hear Dolly sing along with her many guest stars.

This won’t be the only time you will get to see Dolly on NBC this holiday season. She will also be helping her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, host the New Year’s Eve show. In the interview, Dolly says it was while they were filming the Christmas special together that they decided to co-host the New Year’s Eve party.

“We’re going to be probably wearing 10 different outfits, doing little skits, doing some hosting, doing some singing, and Lord only knows what we’re going to look like, what we’re going to do,” says Parton.

Dolly Parton also shared why she loves this time of year, what it meant to her to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and what she plans to do with the $100 million Jeff Bezos recently gave her to give away. Plus, she mentioned she is working on a rock album.

Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas special will be on NBC at 8 PM EST on Thursday, December 1.