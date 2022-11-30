‘Y’ this item is a great gift for the holiday season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Giving experiences as a gift is becoming more popular. So, what about a holiday gift experience for the whole family?

Latitia McCree with the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” to share everything the Y has to offer.

McCree said a family membership is a good gift because there are so many activities to choose from.

“It is timeless, genderless, and ageless, she said. “From cradle to career, through your retirement years, the Y has something for everyone.”

Some of the activities offered at the Y include basketball, dancing, swimming, gymnastics, martial arts, and more.

According to McCree, memberships offer priority registration and savings for popular events such as summer camps.

“One of the things you get is exclusivity,” she said. “One of the things you get is priority registration. If you guys tried to register kids for summer camps last year, you know, they got full really quickly. So, if you’re a member of the Y, you get to register first and you get to save right now up to $100 a week on camp when you register now.”

McCree said the Y offers both day camps and overnight camps.

“We have summer camps and overnight camps,” she said. “We have summer camps at over a dozen locations in Metropolitan Detroit and overnight camp in Oscoda and Holly. There are deals going on for all of them right now.”

McCree also said by mentioning “Live in the D” at a YMCA facility by tomorrow, you can experience a week free trial.

