Carriage rides, wine, and holiday fun

Cities in just about every community are dazzling with holiday lights, and if you’re looking for a unique cool way to take in all the festive fun, how about on a horse-drawn carriage? Now through December 30 carriage rides will take passengers throughout Downtown Detroit for a magical holiday experience. Pick up locations on Woodward near Campus Martius are on a first come, first serve basis and takes place Friday’s and Saturdays 6-11pm

Downtown Lake Orion, Downtown Birmingham and other communities are also offering horse-drawn carriage rides throughout December.

If you’re a fan of the Grinch, there’s a couple of opportunities to catch up with the “Mean One” this weekend. First in Armada, it’s the Grinch Ornament “Make and Take,” workshop at Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill. Guests can enjoy photo opportunities with Mr. Mean Green himself, cider and donuts, and the chance to create their own keepsake ornament. The workshop is happening Saturday December 10 and Sunday December 11.

The Grinch is also making an appearance in Lake Orion this weekend during the Canterbury Holiday Stroll.

Now to an event for the more mature crowd. The Whiskey and Wine Fest will feature an array of cocktails. General tickets include 10 drink samples, a commemorative glass, photo and more. There will also be live musical entertainment and food trucks. The Fest is happening this Saturday at 6p at the Farmers Market.