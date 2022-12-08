How to make your holiday shopping a little easier and brighter

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Today for Live in the D’s days of giving, we have a variety of presents to check off every name on your list.

Melissa Morang from the Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township appeared on “Live in the D” to talk about the mall’s shopping experience.

Morang said that holiday shopping at the Mall at Partridge Creek is filled with lights, and that visitors can stroll through the mall.

To have an enjoyable shopping experience, Morang also suggests making a list of everyone who has to be shopped for because the mall has over 85 stores and. She also advises wearing warm clothing because everything is outside, but there are heated pavers.

Visit the Mall at Partridge Creek’s website for more information.

The full interview may be seen in the video above.