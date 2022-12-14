Holiday gift ideas with a healthy vibe

The holiday’s are usually filled with carbs, and sugars, but if you’re looking for a healthier gift option, you’re in luck! Nutrition and health expert, and friend of the show, Jody Trierweiler paid a visit to “Live In The D” to give some advice on purchasing unique gifts with a healthy vibe.

Trierweiler brought a few goodies with her, including a frozen smoothie packet made from all fruit that’s only 25 calories. She said her teenage son approves of the great taste. She said this, and a couple other healthy options, will make great gifts this season, or a great way to start off the New Year.

To see the full interview, and see a water bottle with-a-twist gift idea, click video above.