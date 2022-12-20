Here’s an unique way to make a holiday fashion statement

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Strictly Sportswear has styles for those on your gift list who like to make a fashion statement.

Kathy Hamlin, owner of Strictly Sportswear, joined “Live in the D” with Tati Amare to share some gift ideas to up the style of someone special in your life.

Hamlin says that her clothing store as an inner-city Detroit landmark that has been around since the late 1980s. She says that some of her famous clients include Mike Epps, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Russell Simmons.

According to Hamlin, A. Tiziano and Coogi fashion trends are making a comeback. She says that when shopping for someone else’s clothes, you should look for the latest style and fit.

The owner had some models show off some of the looks available at the store, including outfits by Fila, Pro Standard, and Sergio Tacchini.

Strictly Sportswear will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Strictly Sportswear is located at 17644 West Seven Mile, Detroit, MI 48235.

Check them out on Instagram at @StrictlySportswear313 or click or tap here to see more of what they have to offer.