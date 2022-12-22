New movies released just in time for the holiday weekend

The winter weather might have you wanting to sit on the couch with a blanket watching movies, and you’re in luck because there are some new arrivals just in time for the holiday weekend. Movie Reviewer Greg Russell chatted with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare about some of your options.

First, Russell talked about “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”. The movie was already released in theaters, but now it’s available on Netflix. This murder mystery movie has an ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Madelyn Cline and Janelle Monáe.

Russell shared a clip of an interview with Monáe where the actor said they had the time of their life being part of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”. Monáe also commented about how the film has comedy, drama, action and mystery.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” would be a fun movie to get a group together to find out ‘who done it’”, Russell said. He gave “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” four reels out of five.

Next, Russell talked about “Babylon”, which has an ensemble cast with big names like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde and Phoebe Tonkin. The plot of the movie focuses on the beginning of Hollywood and the way people lived during the time. “Babylon” earned four reels out of five from Russell.

The holiday weekend will also be a chance to watch the new Whitney Houston biopic titled “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”. Noami Ackie was the actress tapped to take on the role of playing the iconic singer. Actor Ashton Sanders plays the role of Bobby Brown, while Stanley Tucci plays Clive Davis. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is rated PG-13.

Finally, Greg talked about a new Prime Video series with James Corden. The six-episode series is called “Mammals” and is about a man who finds out his wife was cheating on him. Russell played a clip from an interview where Corden called the series “bingeable”. “You just never ever know what’s going to happen,” Corden said.

Watch the video above to see this week’s full Reel Talk.