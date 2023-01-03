Add a pop of color to your winter wardrobe

Are you tired of your winter wardrobe already? Clothes this time of year can tend to be dark and somewhat drab, but you can heat up your fashion and make yourself sparkle and shine.

So where do you start? Sara Faircloth, the owner of Faircloth Boutique in Detroit, has some suggestions when it comes to colors to wear in the winter. Faircloth recommended wearing gem tones, such as cobalt blue or emerald green. She also mentioned the Pantone color of the year, which is called Viva Magenta. You can also incorporate metallic into your ensemble, she said.

Faircloth explained that your entire outfit doesn’t need to showcase color. She said one piece can do the trick. The boutique owner shared some simple ways to add a splash of color, such as wearing colorful headbands or carrying a colorful tote. Another option is to put on some bright nail polish. Faircloth also suggested layering colored bracelets or putting on a colorful hat.

Faircloth said her boutique is all about being bold and making a statement. Faircloth is located on Kercheval Ave. in Detroit’s West Village. Watch the video above to see examples of outfits that show off a pop of color.