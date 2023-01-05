Try new things for the new year this weekend

It’s the first full weekend of 2023, so why not try something different this weekend. There are plenty of fun, not so ordinary events happening, starting with a Renaissance Faire theme event. The Winter at Valade Park series starts this weekend with the Fire and Ice Fest. The event will feature performers, ice carvings, archery, ax throwing, and more. The highlight of the weekend will be the fire and ice tower, a 7 foot ice structure that will become a giant bonfire. The fest runs Friday 4-9p, Saturday 12-9p, and Sunday 12-7p, at Valade Park 2670 Atwater, Detroit.

For a unique relaxing event there is the Gong Meditation, Sound Therapy event in Downtown Detroit. This unique type of wellness practice involves using sound instruments including singing bowls, and ancient gongs to bring mental clarity, focus and relaxation. The event happening at Bloom Transformation Center 227 Iron St. #122, Detroit, Saturday and Sunday at 12p.

Another unique event happening this weekend is a “seed swap.” In celebration on National seed swap day, the last Saturday in January, The Brightmoor Artisans’ Collective is holding their annual seed swap. All participants must bring something to swap like plant and flower seeds, cuttings, bulbs and more. Heirloom varieties are encouraged. The seed swap happens Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brightmoor Artisans Collective on Fenkell in Detroit.

In Dearborn, a new exhibit will debut at the Arab American National Museum. The exhibit will feature artifacts from a fictional Southwest Asian North African city from the future. The artists expresses through their work a future place they’d want to live in, a place with a gentler society that offers a cycle of kindness as a currency. The exhibit runs through May.

