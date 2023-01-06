This new steakhouse in Detroit is giving its dishes an Asian flare

A new restaurant opened up in downtown Detroit late last year, and it’s starting to create quite the buzz with its unique look and menu. When you walk in you will be struck by the giant cherry blossom tree with flowers filling the exposed ceiling, which actually ties into the name, Hanah.

“It’s not spelled just like the Japanese “blossom” but it means blossom., and then in Korean it means “number one” and then it has our last name inside it,” explains Peter Han, the Owner, along with his brother.

Their family owns the Osaka Hibachi restaurant in Shelby Township, so they are no newbies when it comes to restaurants. They wanted to expand their portfolio to Detroit and go more fine-dining with their latest project, Hanah.

The whole place has a very modern look, with some Asian elements like the aforementioned cherry blossom tree and the Korean-style handmade lights. It spans across two floors with a plant wall lining the stairs. On the second floor, you can dine in their sky lounge, which is literally over the city streets, offering some great views.

Just like the place, the menu also has an Asian influence. Whether you get steak, duck, or salmon, every dish at Hanah Steakhouse has some kind of southeast Asian influence. For example, they have a Japanese take on chicken and waffles with a buttermilk miso dredge, taro waffles, and togarashi honey syrup. Other favorites include their dry-aged, cherry wood smoked Peking Duck, and of course their steaks. They have a variety of steaks to choose from, including the very approachable 7oz hanger steak, to the decadent 38oz 30-day dry-aged wagyu tomahawk.

For the full story, watch the video above. Hanah Steakhouse is located at 607 Shelby Street, Suite 100 in downtown Detroit.