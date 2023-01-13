Minor league hockey gets “amped” up with local band

If you wanna rock out to some great music, and enjoy some hockey tonight, the city of Fraser is the place to be. The Motor City Rockers, a professional minor league hockey team will be taking on the Port Huron Prowlers Friday night. After the game’s 2nd break the band Fifty Amp Fuse will take to the stage for a rocking performance. They will also play for an hour after the game. The band stopped by “Live In The D” to talk about, and give a preview of, tonight’s performance.

“We’re ready to rock it out man, we’ve been doing it for a long time,” Remy Lambert of the band Fifty Amp Fuse told host Tati Amare.

If you want to see the band in action and check out some hockey, game time is 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Big Boy Arena in Fraser.

To see the full interview, click the video above.