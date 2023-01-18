Laura Dern takes on an emotional role in upcoming film The Son

Academy award winning actress Laura Dern is notable for her roles in the Jurassic Park franchises and the 2019 drama film Marriage Story in which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Dern now takes on an emotional journey that focuses on the relationship between parents and children in the upcoming film The Son.

In the film, Dern portrays Kate who navigates through being a mother and divorcee. Dern said that the film will show “...that we are all human beings, we are all sons and daughters who become parents without any degree” and that “It is ok to not have answers.”

The film is based on the 2018 stageplay written by Florian Zeller who is also the director of the screenplay. Zeller said that The Son comes from “a personal place, not as a story, but emotions that I am familiar with.” Zeller said that he wrote the play because he believed that everyone could “feel related to these emotions.”

According to Zeller, he believes that channeling these feelings and portraying them through film “is what art is about; is to make you experience this and to make you share these emotions.”

Other notable actors in the film include Hugh Jackman and Anthony Hopkins.

