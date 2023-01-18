Try this different kind of popcorn chicken if you are looking to go gluten-free

Whether you like it with large amounts of butter, or nice and sweet and cooked in a kettle, popcorn is a delicious snack. In honor of National Popcorn Day, we thought we would mix things up and try a new way to enjoy your popcorn.

Resident foodie Michelle Oliver was scrolling through TikTok when she came across this viral video. In it, a TikToker by the name of chilipepercooks, makes chicken tenders breaded in ground-up popcorn and loaded with spices. Since popcorn is usually gluten-free, this style of making chicken tenders offers a nice alternative to the originals for those foregoing gluten.

Since host Tati Amare is gluten-free, and has been craving some good chicken nuggets, they decided to try it out. Watch the video above to see Tati Amare, Meredith Bruckner, and Michelle Oliver’s reactions to this TikTok trend.

Here is the recipe as transposed from the video:

Ingredients

Bag of popcorn

Thai chili (Can substitute a jalapeno instead)

1.5 lbs of chicken tenders

2 TBS Oil

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp cumin

2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp cayenne

1 tsp salt

2 eggs

Method

Blend popcorn in a blender till crumbled. Add in finely diced Thai chili and spread the mixture on a plate. In a medium bowl, add oil to the chicken tenders. In a separate bowl, blend all the spices together and add to the mixture to the oiled chicken tenders. In another bowl, scramble two eggs. Next, dip the seasoned chicken tenders into the egg wash, and then coat the tenders in popcorn mixture and place on a baking tray. Bake in the oven at 375F for 30 minutes or until it reaches an internal temp of 165F. Serve and enjoy!