Grow an indoor garden this winter

When you think of a garden or plants, summer might come to mind. However, that doesn’t need to be the case. You can actually make houseplants thrive during the winter.

Light and container type are the two most important factors to consider for indoor gardening, according Rachel Nisch, the owner of Graye’s Greenhouse in Plymouth.

People often overestimate the amount of light plants can get from a window, Nisch explained. Therefore, she suggests growing plants that can tolerate a little lower light, such as Begonias or plants in the Peperomia family. Although succulents are popular, Nisch explained that they can be tough to grow in the winter because they are dessert plants.

Aside from picking plants that are more suited to grow in your indoor garden this winter, you’ll also want to pay attention to how you pot them. Nisch stressed the importance of using a container with good drainage. The greenhouse owner suggests using terra cotta pots because she said they are porous all the way around and have good drainage. Nisch mentioned that you can also use a plastic nursey pot with a drainage hole, and then place that pot inside a larger more decorative pot. This allows you to better control the drainage while still making your indoor garden look nice.

