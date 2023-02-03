Movies to watch this weekend

Greg Russell gives his “Reel” opinions on these new films – It’s Friday and that means that anticipated films are set to premier today! Movie Reviewer Greg Russell joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” for “Reel Talk” to share his movie reviews for upcoming films this weekend.

M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming film, Knock at the Cabin, is a thriller about a family of three who is met by four strangers who tell them to make a decision to save humanity.

80 for Brady is a comedy starring Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin and recently retired star quarterback, Tom Brady. It’s about a group of best friends who embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl.

The Netflix drama, True Spirit, is a documentary about the Australian teenager who planned to become the youngest sailor to travel the world alone. Russell talked with her about her adventure and gave the movie four out of five reels.

To see how many reels Russell gave the other films, watch the video above.