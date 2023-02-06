Impress your Valentine’s Day sweetheart with these hairstyles

Whether you’re going on a first date or celebrating with your long-time sweetheart, you’ll want to look your best on Valentine’s Day. So why not complete your look with a stylish hairstyle?

Celebrity hairstylist Atheer Istifan appeared on “Live In The D” to share three styles that you can do for yourself at home.

The first look features big curls. All of the model’s hair was already curled, then Istifan used bobby pins to create an up-do hairstyle that he described as “sassy”. He said it can be an evening look or even for work.

The next model’s look included vintage waves. Istifan explained that he moved her hair to the side and then used her own hair to create a wrap around her ponytail. The style was completed with two loose curls in the front.

Vintage waves were also part of the third look Istifan showcased. He styled the model’s hair with a middle part.

To create the hairstyles, Istifan explained that he used products like serum for extra shine and moisture, mousse for volumizing and shine, and a volumizing spray to give it movement.

Watch the video above to see Istifan’s Valentine’s Day hair-dos and how you can do them at home.