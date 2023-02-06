Quantum Leap show features actor from Michigan

He plays Herbert “Magic” Williams on the NBC hit show “Quantum Leap,” Detroit’s own Ernie Hudson spoke with “Live in the D’s,” Tati Amare about the show’s future and its success. “The fact that the fans love this show and they’ve embraced it, the network is so excited about it that we’re going into a 2nd season,” Hudson said. He added what’s different about this season is fans will now see the workings of the Quantum Leap by him, and the team he heads. He says the first season was more about the leaps through time. Caitlin Bassett who plays Addison Augustine on the show, spoke about how her character comes easy for her, because she has a military background.

Quantum Leap airs Monday nights at 10p on NBC

