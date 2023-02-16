From an ice show to a spring home show it’s all happening around the D

Whether you’re in the mood for an ice show, home show, or 5k run, it’s all happening, plus more, in Metro Detroit.

First up, the 5th annual Scott Hamilton “Skate to Eliminate” cancer fundraiser glides into Campus Martius. The event will feature professional skaters twirling and spinning, all for a great cause. The ice show that’s free and open to the public is happening today from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the rink in Downtown Detroit.

With the milder temps lately, it feels like Spring is in the air. There’s an event happening this weekend to get you ready for the upcoming season. The Macomb Spring Home Show will feature more than 200 home improvement professionals giving advice on landscaping, windows and doors, basement remodeling, and more. The show happens Saturday and Sunday at the Macomb Sports and Expo Center.

Next Tuesday is Fat Tuesday, and if you want to get in a workout before indulging in the sweet treats, how about a 5k run? The 12th annual 5k Packzi Run, takes place throughout the streets of Hamtramck this weekend. The funds raised will go to renovating parks and the Hamtramck community. The race happens Saturday at 10am on Josesph Campau, just south of Holbrook at Hanley Street.

The city of Pontiac continues to celebrate Black History Month. An event happening Saturday will feature speakers, vendors, and Black Authors presenting their books. There will also be a Jazz Violinist performance. The celebration takes place 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the main area of the Pontiac Library.