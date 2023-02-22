How running is good for more than just your kid’s physical health

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you looking to empower and build confidence in the young people in your life? How about mixing in a lot of fun and making new friends along the way?

The YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit is doing just that and to learn more about how they are doing it, Kate Lunch and Latitia McCree-Thomas joined Host Tati Amare on set to talk about their Girls on the Run and Stride programs.

These two running-based programs are all about youth development for kids in third through eighth grade. The idea is to use running to teach these children important life skills. The programs run for 10 weeks and end with a non-competitive 5K run to celebrate all their hard work.

So how does running help build young people’s confidence? Here are the goals of the programs:

1. Teach kids how to set goals and achieve them.

2. Teach kids how to stand up for themselves and others.

3. Identify and process emotions.

4. Practice empathy, inclusion, and acceptance.

Giving the kids a goal, and teaching them how to work and build toward it, has a lot of positive impacts on the children. Not only does it boost their confidence, but it also increases their love of physical activity, as they associate it with this fun time with friends. Running a 5K is also a big accomplishment kids should be proud of.

If you would like to get involved, the YMCA needs hundreds of volunteers from coaches to people to help run the race.

For more information on how you can help, or how to get your child signed up, click or tap here.