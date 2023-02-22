Make a statement with these accessories

There’s a place in Detroit’s Midtown area offering a unique men’s clothing shopping experience. When you’re looking for that next dapper fashion statement, you may want to check out “Bleu Bowtique.” Notice the name isn’t “Boutique.” That’s because one of the store’s specialties are bow ties. The owner, Ne’Gyle Beaman, paid a visit to “Live in the D”and describes the store as “Midtown’s man cave of fashion for the sophisticated gentleman.” He spoke about the bowties he makes himself, “I use various fabrics, different materials, mostly silk; I make the different styles, patterns,” Beaman said. He says the store doesn’t stop at bow ties, they also make custom suits, offer accessories, and full styling options. Visitors to the store can also partake in a cocktail while shopping.

