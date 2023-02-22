The Brick Bash is building another event

Lego fans are in for a special surprise. – Ready, set, Lego to Ann Arbor for the annual Brick Bash exhibit. That’s right, if you like all things Lego then the Brick Bash, a hands-on Lego building show in Ann Arbor, is the place for you. Fans of all ages can attend for Lego building fun and much more. Organizer of Brick Bash, Duane Collicott, joined Meredith Bruckner on “Live in the D” to show some of the pieces that attendees can expect to see at the expo.

Collicott said that Lego has been very popular for all ages because it is “adaptable.” He said, “a small child can make something very small out of 10 pieces, an adult can make a skyscraper out tens of thousands of pieces. There will be hands-on things to do. Just piles and piles of Legos for kids to play with including the Duplo bricks in a special area for the very small ones.”

Collicott said entry to the event will be $5 and it will be held in Skyline High School.

To learn more about Brick Bash, watch the video above.