“The Fonz” is coming to Detroit

“Aaay!” Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will in fact be happy days because the 70th Annual Detroit Autorama show will be rolling into Huntington Place this weekend. That’s correct-amundo, guests are expected to see custom cars and popular stars, and one star who will make an appearance is actor Henry Winkler.

Winkler is popular for his roles as “The Fonz” in Happy Days and Gene Cousineau in the HBO show Barry. Winkler said that he is “grateful” for his role as Gene Cousineau and that he is still “doing unbelievable good material.”

Fans will get a chance to meet Winkler for three days this weekend at Huntington Place. Winkler said that he will have a table where fans can view his children’s books and he greets everyone.

To see Henry Winkler’s interview, watch the video above.