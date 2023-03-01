These designs have a special connection to the Queen of Soul

Detroit is known for many things like music, art, food, and fashion. If you are looking to step up your look with a unique style, C. Frank’s Originals, is creating what it calls “one-of-a-kind conversational pieces.”

Host Tati Amare spoke to the owner and designer, Cristal Franklin, about her designs.

Franklin’s designs are divided into two major collections, the ID Detroit Collection, which features iconography and styles from Detroit in the 60s, 70s, and 80s, and the Queen Collection which pays homage to Franklin’s aunt, the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

In the Queen Collection, you will find garments that feature her song titles, lyrics, and family history. It also includes a graphic tee printed with a modern portrait of Aretha Franklin by a local artist, and an exclusive shirt celebrating the movie Respect which came out in 2021.

Her store has designs for men, women, and children and carries sizes newborn to 5X. If you are in the mood for something really unique, she also makes custom clothing. C. Frank’s originals are not limited to just clothing either. Her collection also includes home goods like pillows and blankets.

Watch the video above for a look at her line.

You can find C. Frank’s Originals across all social media platforms and on her website.