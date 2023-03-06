Seafood recipes to make your food shrimply great

Delicious ideas for seafood lovers – Lent is officially here, and this means that seafood will be booming in popularity again. There is no better time to learn new seafood recipes. Chef Johnny Prep owner of Alchemi in Royal Oak joined Tai Amare and guest host Jasen Magic to share some delicious ways to make seafood dishes.

Chef Prep shared his recipe on how to make seafood cioppino. Chef Prep said that cioppino is a seafood stew that comes from San Francisco. A signature ingredient in this stew are the chili flakes which gives a kick. Chef Prep said that cioppino is very similar to bouillabaisse, but it’s a little spicier and like making a tomato soup.

To learn more about this recipe, watch the video above.