Former teen mom starts non-profit to help others

Detroiter Tyra Moore is on a life’s mission. Free diapers, feminine products, new and used baby items, and clothing, are items she personally delivers to moms, dads, or anyone caring for children in need. She does this from the kindness of her heart, but also because she understands parenting can be a struggle.

“At the age of 14 I was a teen mom. No one knew. My mom found out on a Tuesday, I gave birth on a Friday. And, because of the huge response from our family, friends, and the community, when we got released (there were) so many baby items, I was like someday I wanted to pay it forward,” Moore tells “Live in the D’s” April Morton.

Just over a decade later, she’s living up to that promise. In 2019 Moore started the non-profit organization, A Girl Like Me. To date she’s assisted more than 1,200 moms and counting.

“It just feels good to have someone support me and not judge me, and me being a mom of a certain age, older you know, I’m looking like why would someone want to help an older women like me,” said Natasha Slater, mother of 5 who has received several items from the non-profit.

Moore also holds parenting, birthing, and self-care classes for moms and moms to be.

A Girl Like Me is seeking mentors and donations to help others. You can find more information on how to help by going to their website.

