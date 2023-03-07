The food at this restaurant is just the tip of the iceberg

Say cheese because there is nothing like a good burger and a delicious milkshake. The owner of Iceburg in Dearborn, Tariq Hamed, and manager Ella Cayton joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” for Takeout Tuesday.

When opening his restaurant from scratch, Hamed said that he faced a lot of challenges. He said that he decided to pick the name “Iceburg” for a restaurant because it’s a name that will “make you think.”

“I decided to open up this restaurant in a neighborhood that I grew up in. I grew up there as a kid in the Dearborn area. We wanted to create a family atmosphere. I wanted to pick a name that people would just see and know”, said Hamed.

Iceburg offers many different burgers on its menu. Cayton said that some of the burgers offered at Iceburg are classic cheeseburgers, plain jane burgers, the only chicken burger on the menu featuring “Eric’s famous coleslaw”, the firebreather burger, the toad, with cucumber wasabi sauce, and a meat lovers burger with three different grilled deli meats on top.

Iceburg also offers loaded “thunder” fries, and fold overs which are great for people who want to try something different. Hamed said, “We created a quesadilla like fold over which is our deli meats folded with cheese, grilled, and we have dipping sauces.”

Iceburg is located at 22145 W. Outer Drive in Dearborn.

To learn more about Iceburg, watch the video above.