How you can keep your pets safe at home

March is Pet Poison Prevention month, and our furry friends are a big part of our lives, so it is important that we take preventive measure to ensure that they are safe. Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane joined Tati Amare and guest-host Randy Henry to talk about ways to keep your pets safe.

Here are a few ways to ensure your pet is safe at home:

1. Keep items secure, stored correctly, and out of reach.

2. Pets love to get into things, so keeping child locks on certain doors can help them stay safe.

3. Read labels to determine if products are pet safe.

4. Call pet poison line if your pet eats something toxic.

5. If you have plants, research if they are poisonous to your pets.

This week’s Pet of the Week is Cha Cha, a sweet and adorable dog. The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today’s pet.