Take a “choc-o-licious” journey through this new immersive experience

A chocolate candy coated immersive experience unwraps at Oakland Mall this week. Choco Town takes you on a sweet adventure, and is a chocolate lover’s dream.

When you enter the experience you’re greeted by a fun character who puts you in the mind of Willie Wonka. He explains the history behind the fictional Choco Town.

Upon entering the town square, you’re greeted by other enthusiastic towns people who will take you on a sweet ride. “I can’t sugar-coat it. We’re really excited to bring Choco Town to the Metro Detroit area. It’s one of the most delicious, fun and Instagram-able experiences our guests will have this year – fully immersive and something they’ll never forget,” said Mary Fuhrman, Associate Producer, Fever.

There are endless photo opportunities against mouthwatering backdrops, but don’t think of it as a selfie-station experience, because there’s so much more. Visitors to Choco Town will have the opportunity to indulge in interactive activities such as a banana split swing, a downtown disco, and a huge ball pit. There will also be stations to sample fun chocolates, like “sausage chocolate,” something “Live in the D’s” April Morton experienced first-hand.

Choco Town runs March 16 through mid-April inside Oakland Mall in Troy.

For a glimpse of what Choco Town has to offer, click the video above.