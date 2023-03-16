New opportunities to have fun while getting a paycheck

There is a saying that if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. If you’re searching for a new opportunity, could a job with the YMCA be the right fit for you?

The YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit is currently hiring. Being a camp counselor is just one work opportunity with the YMCA.

If you want to enjoy time in the great outdoors, other potential fits could be becoming a lifeguard or a swim instructor. If you’d rather spend your work days inside, you could become an after-school instructor to help students succeed. Meanwhile, if fitness is your passion, you might be pumped up about fitness instructor opportunities at the YMCA.

Benefits of working for the YMCA include free job training and membership, discounts on programs, a retirement plan and year-round work in a positive environment, along with free swag.

For more information about career opportunities with any of the eight YMCA locations throughout the Detroit area, you can watch the video above or click here.