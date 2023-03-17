See a live St. Patrick’s Day performance, while supporting a great cause

It’s St. Patrick’s Day and what better way to celebrate then with Irish music. Singer-songwriter Kitty Donohoe, along with a group of other musicians, paid a visit to “Live in the D” where they offered a sound of and Irish performance.

“There’s something about the music that kind of brings you back, I think, to an earlier time. They really resonate with you,” Donohoe told host Tati Amare.

Donohoe also spoke about an organization she says she been apart of about 17 years called “Lost Voices.” The program works to help children who have experienced trauma. Donohoe and others assist the children in writing songs based on how they feel, then at the end of the week, they all perform the songs together.

The St. Patrick’s Day Party for Lost Voices, a fundraising concert, is happening on today at PARC in Plymouth at 7 p.m.

To see the entire interview, and to see Kitty Donohoe perform, click the video link above.