What are you looking forward to most about spring?

The wait is finally over, and spring is here!

Blaine fowler, co-host of “Blaine & Lauren” on 96.3 WDVD, and comedian Melanie Hearn appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about the excitement surrounding the new season. They joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host for the week Anthony White, who is the artistic director of the Detroit Youth Choir.

The conversation started with Tati asking about sure signs that winter is over. Hearn talked about longer daylight hours and getting extra sunshine. “The flowers are cool, but it’s the sun for me,” she said. Meanwhile, Fowler said for him, Tigers Opening Day signals that winter has ended.

Next up, the group talked about what they like to do once spring arrives. Mr. White said he loves the change of weather and that spring means the DYC gets to rehearse outside. Fowler explained that he likes when he gets a car wash and it actually stays clean in the spring. Hearn added that she likes spring cleaning. She likes to “refresh” and “rejuvenate.”

After that, Tati asked if spring is really season in Michigan, or do we just go from winter to summer? Fowler chimed in that, “it’s like the sequel to winter or the prequel to summer, but it’s not its own thing.” “Spring is a state of mind for us,” Hearn added.

Finally, the guests were asked if they’d rather deal with the snow of the winter or the spring construction. Fowler said he’d rather take the snow, and Melanie joked that she would just walk.

Watch the video above to see their entire conversation.