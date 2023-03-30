Celebrate ‘Quilt Making Month’ with this fun activity

It’s an ancient craft that serves as an occupation or fun hobby, but one things for sure, quilting seems to be sticking around. “It is something that we kind of see people cycle through as they hit different milestones in their lives. Maybe having a new baby, or grandbaby, or retiring, those are all different times when we see people come to this craft,” Sara Gallegos, Co-Owner Decorative Stich in Shelby Township, told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.

One thing Gallegos says she sees with quilters is often times it’s connected to the heart. “I feel like making quilts kind of fills the soul,” Gallegos said.

When It comes to quilt making, Gallegos says it can take a day or years, depending on how simple or complex you want to go. “Anybody can make a quilt,” Gallegos said.

April Morton decided to try quilt making out. To see the entire interview and April in action, click the video above.