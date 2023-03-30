Things are heating up at this ‘egg’cellent glass blowing event

Time to turn up the heat with a cool event happening in Metro Detroit. Now, when we say turn up the heat, we’re talking about thousands of degrees because it’s all about seeing how beautiful works of art are made out of glass.

It’s called Glass Eggstravaganza and it’s happening at the Glass Academy in Dearborn this weekend. Michelle Pluncinsky from the Glass Academy joined ‘Live In The D” host Tati Amare, and guest-host Candice Davis Price to talk more about it.

Pluncinsky brought in an assortment of glass pieces from their glass mushrooms to small glass vases, to their glass eggs which they are featuring this weekend.

So, how long does it take to make some of these pieces? According to Pluncinsky, it takes about 5 years to learn all the techniques and skills, and anywhere from 20 minutes to 2 hours to make the piece, depending on how intricate it is.

At this event, however, you will be able to take classes in the morning to make some mushrooms and strawberries, and then in the afternoon, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. you can watch live demonstrations. All the glassware you see will be available for purchase. The event is free to attend, and there is free parking.

