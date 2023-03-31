There’s a party happening for the Tigers’ Home Opener

Take me out to the ball game, take me out to the crowd, and get ready Detroit fans because it is time to root for the home team. The Tigers are set to play their first home game of the season and what better way to cheer on the team than to celebrate with good music.

Organizer of the Detroit Home Opener Festival Jody Haddad said that there will be multiple attractions at the festival. “We’ve got an assortment of entertainment including DJ Myint and Your Generation live in concert. We’ve got full bars, we’ve got food vendors, we’ve got games, giant heated tents,” said Haddad.

Haddad said the event is located at the corner of Madison and Brush.

