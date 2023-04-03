Detroit native Shaun Robinson is back on the scene

She is known for hosting Access Hollywood and working in front of the camera, but she also has experience behind the camera as well. Shaun Robinson is using her talents to work as an executive producer on the Lifetime movie series the Seven Deadly Sins Anthology. Robinson joined host Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to chat about the series and what fans can expect to see.

The series follows the morality tales of the seven deadly sins. “We started with lust and envy, then we did greed and wrath, now the fifth movie in the Seven Deadly Sins series is pride,” said Robinson. Pride, the fifth movie in the series, will star familiar names such as singers Stephanie Mills and Erica Campbell. She also added that the movie will also feature comedian Nephew Tommy and newcomer Kia King.

Although Robinson has been in front of the camera for her entire career, she is enjoying her time as an executive producer.

To see more of Shaun Robinson’s interview, watch the video above.