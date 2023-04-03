What’s the scoop on the dining scene?

The restaurant scene is one that’s always changing and evolving, and with that change brings the good and the bad. Friends of the show appeared on “Live In The D” to chat about their take on what’s being served in the restaurant world.

“Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest host Hobie Artigue were joined by Lauren Crocker, the co-host of “Blaine & Lauren” on 96.3 WDVD, and Jason Hall with RiDetroit.

The conversation started with celebrity restaurants. The guests were asked if they get into the hype and like go to places that are created by celebrity chefs. Hall said it depends on the celebrity. Meanwhile, Crocker said she’s “here for the hype.” Crocker also mentioned that she went to the Vanderpump hotspot during a recent visit to Las Vegas.

Next, the conversation moved to restaurants offering weird items on their menus and using strange ingredients in their dishes. “I will try your freaky restaurant. I will try the weird menu. Why not? It’s a new experience,” Crocker chimed in. She said you’ve got to be competitive, especially in Detroit. Hall agreed saying, “I don’t want to see cookie cutter at all.” He said that’s the case especially if you’re serving Coneys or pizza.

Watch the video above to see the rest of the conversation where they discuss the price of food and how social media ties into the dining experience.