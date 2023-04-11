How you can support pets around you

Today is National Pet Day and there is no other way to celebrate your fur-babies than to support pets around you. Devan Bianco with Michigan Humane joined Tati Amare and guest-host Brandon Roux on “Live in the D” to talk about ways to assist pets in your community.

There are many ways you can help to support pets, here are a few:

1. Foster a pet in need.

2. Volunteer at your local shelter.

3. Help care for pets by donating food, toys, and other items.

4. If you are a pet owner, take the time out today with a little extra spoiling. Buy them their favorite treats or pamper them with a spa day.

This week’s Pet of the Week is Bernadette. Bernadette is a three-month-old fluffy kitten who needs a home. The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today’s pet.