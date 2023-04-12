Roma Downey produces movie starring Dennis Quaid

You might recognize Roma Downey from her longtime role in the series “Touched By An Angel”, but the Emmy nominated actress is also making a name for herself behind the camera.

Downey is among the producers of the new movie “On a Wing and a Prayer”, which stars Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham. The film is based on the true story of a family flying in a small, private plane when the pilot died unexpectedly of a heart attack. Quaid plays the role of the father who became tasked with landing a plane he didn’t know how to fly.

While talking with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare about “On a Wing and a Prayer”, Downey said it’s “an extraordinary drama” and a story that “unfolds with exceptional tension.”

Downey also shared that she feels a special connection to Detroit because her former “Touched By An Angel” co-star, Della Reese, was from Detroit. Watch the video above to see Downey’s interview with Tati.