💖 Here are Brandon Roux’s favorite Tasty Tuesdays

We've got some updates on things happening in the Metro Detroit food scene, and Brandon Roux shares his favorite Tasty Tuesdays! That's what's on the menu for the 56th edition of the Dine In The D Newsletter.

🍿 Appetizers

- 🥞 This week for Dine in the D we are headed to a place that is bringing the fast-casual concept to brunch! join us at 11 AM on Friday as we head to Stray Hen in Ann Arbor.

- 🏆 A local chef is a champion! Mei Lin, who grew up in Dearborn, won Guy Fieri’s bracket-style show, “Tournament of Champions” last Sunday.

- 🍩 A Detroit staple, Dutch Girl Donuts, is trying to sell its iconic building. The business itself is not for sale, but it has been closed since September 2021.

- 🍴 This spring, a coastal Italian restaurant called Tiliani will be opening in West Dearborn. It is by the same chef that opened Oak and Reel, Hisham Diab, and will be halal.

- 🍽️ Speaking of restaurant openings, Alpino, an Alps-inspired restaurant will be opening its doors in Corktown on May 1st, and Sahara Restaurant and Grill will be having their Grand Opening in District Detroit on Friday, April 14th.

- 🍕 The pizza chain that likes to keep pizza weird is opening a new location in Westland. Pizza Cat plans to open on April 20th with a $4.20 deal for a small cheese pizza.

💕 Brandon Roux’s 5 favorite Tasty Tuesdays

You may know him as our Local 4 Weatherman, but all this week Brandon Roux has been bringing some extra sunshine to our mornings as our Guest Host on Live in the D. Besides forecasting, Brandon also has a love of food, and you can see it in his weekly Tasty Tuesday segments on the morning show. I was curious about which ones were his favorites. - very tough question, I should know! I asked for 4, but Brandon went above and beyond and gave me 5. Here’s what he had to say:

Take-out Tuesday - Marko's Cozy Diner on Live in the D

Marko’s Cozy Diner - 27140 Plymouth Rd, Redford Charter Twp, MI 48239

Places with huge menus don’t often knock it out of the park like Marko’s Cozy Diner in Redford, Michigan. Part of the draw is the friendly staff supported by the owner, Rocky Donovic and sons, because you will feel right at home. Everything is made fresh here like homemade soups, and specials, and yours is made to order. Try Rocky’s House Special, the Dearborn Ham ½ Pound Stacked Sandwich, The Reuben, and any of the Breakfast Specials. For the full Tasty Tuesday segment, click here.

The Pantry Restaurant. | Photo: Nikki T./Yelp

The Pantry Restaurant - 34220 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights, MI 48312

The owner took everything he learned from his years working at The Original Pancake House and opened his own version in 1978 in Sterling Heights. The Pantry is another family-run establishment which is key because everyone involved is ALL IN! Try their incredible Baked German Pancakes, Honey Roll French Toast, or any omelet, and put their deli slicer to work with any sandwich from the Pantry Deli Board. There are three Pantry Restaurants, but I’ve only been to the one in Sterling Heights on Van Dyke.

Joe's Hamburgers on Live In The D

Joe’s Hamburgers - 3041 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192

First of all, Jeremy the owner is one cool cat and worth the trip to his joint in Wyandotte. While I was there shooting the Tasty Tuesday, the delivery of his special burger beef came in as it does DAILY. Everything here is fresh and handmade. You can try the fried bologna sandwich, a Devil Dog, or any burger and you will not be disappointed. Jeremy grew up playing hockey and almost went pro, so he spent a lot of time in Canada playing while picking up the perfect Poutine recipe. Fresh-cut fries with his Poutine is the real deal! And don’t forget to try Joe’s deep-fried Twinkies and Oreos. Years ago, Jeremy opened a breakfast spot that also had awesome pinball machines and video games but I don’t know if that is still there. Either way, Joe’s in Wyandotte is fun for the whole family. Click here to see the full video.

Bommarito’s Italian Bakery - 21830 Greater Mack Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080

This is the one Tasty Tuesday spot that I visit the most. It’s very close to where I live right up on Mack Avenue on the Grosse Pointe Woods and St. Clair Shores border. This place is an old-school Italian bakery specializing in donuts, cookies, cakes, and breads all done in-house. There is a line out the door every day at lunch for the Bommarito’s sub sandwich. This place is run by three sisters who took it over after their dad got out of the biz years ago. On a busy night, you go in and take a number and it can take a little while to get to your number. It is so worth the wait. The atmosphere is alive and you feel like you’re in some bodega in New York City. The pizza is not only a family favorite, but you cannot beat the prices. You can get three large pizzas with one topping each for a total of $18.99. You cannot beat it. Click here to see the full story.

The Calamari at J Baldwin (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

J Baldwin’s - 16981 18 Mile Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48038

This is one of the best dinner spots in Metro Detroit in my opinion. Chef Jeff has made this a family affair with his wife running the front-of-the-house operations, while his chef son is working at J. Baldwins or Testa Barra, which is the family’s newer restaurant. You MUST try J. Baldwin’s award-winning Calamari. This is for those who love calamari, and for anyone who doesn’t because you have never had it like Chef Jeff does it. They do an awesome burger, stone-fired pizzas, steaks, and seafood. Try the Baramundi, the Braised Short Ribs, the Double Bone Pork Chops, or J. Baldwin’s Signature Meatloaf. And you can order a cocktail where your martini glass is actually made out of ice… a sight to behold.

✍️Can I take your order?

Michelle Oliver Dine In The D (2020 WDIV)

Hello! My name is Michelle Oliver. I am a reporter, and the resident foodie on our 11 AM lifestyle show, Live In The D. Every Friday I will take you to “Dine In The D” at a different local restaurant, so make sure to watch.

