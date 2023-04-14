Macomb Township man on mission to help fellow firefighters

When you think of the dangers firefighters encounter, you may think the flames poise the biggest threat.

But according to Macomb Township firefighter Joe Warne, cancer is the number one killer of firefighters.

“All the carcinogens, diesel fumes, and all the plastics in new homes...9%-25% of firefighters will contract cancer at some point in their career,” Warne told Journalist Mitch Album during an interview for Heart of Detroit, on Live in the D.

Experiencing the heartbreak of seeing fellow firefighters pass away, and surviving ones struggling financially while receiving chemo treatments, he wanted to do something to help ease the pain.

In 2019, Warne started “Neighbors United,” a non-profit that raises funds for firefighters battling cancer, or families of those who have lost their battle.

To help bring awareness to the cause, Warne and fellow firefighters strap on their gear every September for a remarkable journey called “Walk for the red 140.” The first responders walk 140 miles, from Macomb Township to Grand Rapids, which Warne says takes four days, while wearing gear weighting 65-70 lbs.

Warne admits the walk is brutal, but knowing he’s supporting fellow heroes, and their families, keeps him moving. This year’s walk takes place September 7, 2023.