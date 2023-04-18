Celebrate National Volunteer Week by volunteering to work with pets

April is National Volunteer month, and this is National Volunteer week. To celebrate, how about volunteering at your local animal shelter? Matt Pepper, CEO of Michigan Humane, stopped by “Live in the D” to talk about all the volunteer opportunities they currently have available. “If you have a voice and a passion, we can find a place for you,” Pepper told host Tati Amare.

He says volunteers can do anything from walking/spending time with a cat or dog, to helping with events and the pet food pantry, to stuffing envelopes and much more.

Accompanying Pepper on “Live in the D” was a sweet cat named “Sassy” who’s one of many animals up for adoption. If interested in taking her home, the Mike Morse Law Firm will cover any adoption fee’s for the pet of the week.

To see this cutie, and learn more about volunteering with Michigan Humane, click the video above.