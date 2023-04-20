Celebrate Earth Day with some cool events

As we continue to celebrate Earth Month, many communities are holding special events on Saturday, which is Earth Day.

In Bloomfield Hills they’re kicking things off a little early. Their annual Earth Day event happen Thursday and will feature live animal interactions, free tree seedlings, recycled crafts, and a guided nature hike for a small fee. The event happens from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Recreation Activities Center in West Bloomfield.

On Saturday, in Farmington Hills, families can enjoy activities at Heritage Park like face painting, crafts, food trucks, hayrides and more. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..

In Macomb County, Wolcott Mill will celebrate their annual Spring Festival. Families can walk around the farm while being greeted by the animals, watch artisan demos, and make crafts. The festival happens Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Ray Township.

For more events happening around Metro Detroit this weekend, including one for adults, click the video above.