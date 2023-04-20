😍Lauren Crocker shares her favorite spots to dine for every occasion

From date night to brunch with the girls, 96.3 WDVD’s Lauren Crocker shares her favorite spots to dine, plus are you noticing many restaurants closing for good? I’ve been talking to some owners, and here’s what I’m hearing - That’s what’s on the menu for the 57th edition of the Dine In The D Newsletter. (Hi, I’m Michelle!)

🍿 Appetizers

- 🍣 This week for Dine in the D we are headed to a sushi spot with the option for traditional Japanese-style dining. It’s a unique experience you won’t want to miss. Join us tomorrow as we head to Bash Izakaya.

- 🌹 Sad news for Detroit’s east side, Rose’s Fine Foods on Jefferson is closing for good at the end of April. Stop by for a last meal before they close.

- 🍽️ It’s Royal Oak Restaurant Week! See all the details and which restaurants are participating.

- 🍔Your Big Mac may be tasting a bit different, McDonald’s is making some “small but tasty” changes to their menu like softer, toasted buns, and caramelized onions to name a few.

- 🍝 Wondering what to make for dinner? This Detroit brand, which has been around since 1954 has a new line of sauces and some great ideas to make it easier.

🤔Are you wondering why you’re seeing so many restaurants closing?

Hello Fellow Foodies,

Is it just me, or does it feel like a lot of restaurants are closing?

Every time I go to make this newsletter, I find another major restaurant has decided to close its doors for good. This all might seem somewhat strange too as the world is finally recovering from the pandemic, something most would assume would be great for restaurants.

Well, here’s why I think it’s happening.

I want to preface this whole piece by saying I have not done a formal study, I do not have hard numbers, this is just what I have gleaned from talking to many restaurant owners over the past few years.

It breaks down to two main reasons - it is very hard for them to find workers, and costs for operations have skyrocketed.

You have probably noticed your grocery bills growing in the past few months, well the restaurants are feeling that too. The pandemic really affected the food supply chain and it has never really recovered. From the price of beef going through the roof in the early pandemic to the more recent price jump in eggs, these changing costs make it hard for restaurants to plan out their menu and keep their own pricing consistent. Restaurants typically run on pretty tight margins too, so these price hikes can really affect their bottom line.

Plus, it’s not just food costs, rent prices are also rising, and so are wages.

This brings me to my next point, the restaurant industry as a whole is having a major problem finding workers. During the pandemic, when the restaurants had to close or go down to 50% capacity, many workers left the industry to find new jobs, and they have not returned. For several weeks in a row, many of the restaurant owners I went to for Dine in the D asked me if I could mention they were hiring. One restaurant owner said to me they hire people and sometimes and they just don’t show up to work.

Is it a pay issue? I mean in part, yes, but I can’t say that’s all of it. I mean, the most recent closing I reported above, Rose’s Fine Foods, was known for paying its workers a liveable wage, long before the pandemic... so I can’t imagine it’s 100% that either.

Working in restaurants is a tough, demanding job with rough hours. The time everyone wants to go out, that’s when they have to work their hardest. So I would guess that is also factoring into their struggle as they are trying to woo workers back from other industries.

Will it stop? Probably not for a while yet. My guess is it will come in waves as the world settles post-pandemic.

My only recommendation is if you love a place, patronize it often, write good reviews and tell your friends. That’s the best way to help keep a restaurant going.

Eat well my friends,

-Michelle Oliver

Reporter on the 11 AM show, “Live in the D.” Follow me on Facebook and Instagram to message me and for the latest stories I am working on.

😍Lauren Crocker shares her favorite spots to dine for every occasion

All this week the lovely Lauren Crocker from “Blaine and Lauren in the Morning” on 96.3 WDVD has been joining Tati Amare this week as our Guest Host on Live in the D. I’ve worked with Lauren for years, and I know this east coast girl knows her food. She is also now a mom to a very cute 1.5-year-old, and I know that can change where you’d like to dine, so I asked her to share some of her favorite places to go for some different situations. Here’s what she recommended:

Lauren Crocker and her husband at TigerLily (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

For date night: TigerLily - 231 W Nine Mile Rd Suite A, Ferndale, MI 48220

My husband and I love TigerLily Sushi in Ferndale. Not only is the food delicious, but the vibe is super romantic and fun. The cocktail menu is fabulous as well. I also love eating sushi on a date night because we can try a bunch of different rolls and share. The coolest part? They have a secret spot called MaiTiki that is inside the restaurant but totally hidden. It feels like you are sitting in at a cute bar somewhere in Hawaii! We will often start our night out in the restaurant and end up in the Tiki Bar. The Mai Tai 14 is delicious but very strong... watch out! They also serve the drinks in cool tiki mugs- it’s a unique and exciting experience. The bathrooms are Instagram-friendly as well :)

Lauren Crocker and her son at Pop's For Italian (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

For a family night out (or brunch): Pop’s For Italian - 280 W Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220

Another Ferndale spot. We love Pops for Italian on 9 Mile. They are very family friendly and the food... OH my goodness where do I begin? Pizzas, pasta, delicious apps, and desserts.

Their menu changes seasonally but the Spicy pepperoni and grilled Artichoke and Olive pizzas are two of my favs. My hubby enjoys their classic chicken parm and my son will eat everything there pretty much. They have a good wine list and they do a great brunch on the weekends, which is also family-friendly. Pops is a favorite for Sunday dinner or brunch in our house.

Toast in Birmingham (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

For a meal with the girls: Toast - 203 Pierce St, Birmingham, MI 48009

Speaking of brunch, if I get a girls’ day out, I’m usually choosing Toast in Birmingham. I love the vibe and decor of the restaurant. It’s so cute and has kind of an Alice and Wonderland feel. Every room and table are different and there are so many cute decorations throughout. The brunch menu is excellent the mimosas and bloody Mary’s are flowing. They also have great fresh brewed coffees. I love the Huevos Rancheros and if I’m in a sweet mood, the Gingerbread French toast is so good! Avacado toast to start? Sure. Why not!

Chicken feta fattoush salad at Anita's Kitchen (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

For a quick lunch: Anita’s Kitchen - 22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, MI 48220

When I’m in a quick lunch mood, or I have a work lunch, I recommend Anita’s Kitchen in Ferndale. Delicious Lebanese cuisine for luck or dinner! And the portions are huge, come hungry. I always start with the hummus trio... great for sharing and the chicken feta fattoush salad is my go-to entree. It’s big so plenty to take home! I love the yellow lentil soup on a cold day.

✍️Can I take your order?

