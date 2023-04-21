Eat your way to better health

Summer is around the corner and you may want to tone up, drop some weight and get yourself ready to enjoy the warm weather.

New York Times best-selling author Dr. Ian Smith has a new book called “The Met Flex Diet”, which offers insight on eating your way to better health with metabolic flexibility.

Dr. Ian explained that metabolic flexibility means the body needs to be able to burn whatever fuel that it sees. “If you see carbs, you need to be able to burn carbs. If you see fats, you need to be able to learn how to burn fats,” the doctor said. He explained that many times people can only burn carbs and not fats, or they can only burn fats and not carbs. He said that is the reason why so many people aren’t able to lose weight.

Dr. Ian explained four things that people can do to improve their metabolic flexibility. They are intermittent fasting, exercise, cycling in and out of keto, and sleep.

You can learn more about metabolic flexibility and “The Met Flex Diet” by watching the video above.