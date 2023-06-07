The Taylor Swift concert coming to Detroit reminds Tati of this

From Tati Amare – With one of the most highly anticipated concerts coming to Detroit this weekend, it got me thinking about one of the most impressive concerts I’ve ever been to. It had glamour, drama, wardrobe changes, excited crowds and of course, an iconic performer... None other than the legendary diva Diana Ross at the Hollywood Bowl. I was invited to tag along to a “show” with no idea that we were on our way to the Hollywood Bowl! Much less to see Diana Ross. So, needless to say, this was a wonderful unexpected surprise.

The Hollywood Bowl is an open-air amphitheater - think the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater without the river back drop but just as breathtaking. The acoustics provided the perfect backdrop to her melodic voice as she took her fans on a journey through her illustrious career from her days with the Supremes to the present day. Her stage presence captivated the crowd and amazed her fans (spanning multiple generations) that she still has the “it factor” that has enchanted listeners for decades. There’s not too many who can do it quite like she can! Hopefully, Taylor swift will have the same long-term impact as Diana, and it seems that she’s well on her way.

The Diana Ross concert at Hollywood Bowl with be etched in the memories of those who were fortunate enough to attend... and I’m sure the Taylor Swift concert will end up being the same memory for her fans!

Here’s what we’re talking about today

🚗 Did you see that one a university in Michigan has won a world championship? It all has to do with self-driving cars.

😊 If you have any plans in Detroit this weekend, you better prepare. It’s going to be very busy and it’s not just because of the Taylor Swift concert.

Fashion in the D

👗 New York, LA, Milan. When you think about fashion, it makes sense that these cities come to mind, but you don’t have to fly across the country or the world to see cutting edge fashion. Here in Detroit, there are plenty of style makers who are making a name for themselves and being included in high-end fashion shows across the world. Now, you can see everything they’re doing this week during Michigan Fashion week, and we got a sneak preview.

In case you missed it

🤩 How do I dress like Taylor? Taylor Swift is in town Friday and Saturday night. It’s one of, if not THE, biggest concert of the summer. Fans are paying thousands of dollars to be in the crowd, and one of the big topics of discussion is what to wear. Believe it or not, Taylor is as much of a trend setter as she is a Grammy Award-winning singer. People dress up in outfits from different eras of her career as they dance in the crowd. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan shared how you can get in on these looks and be trendy like Taylor.

🎞️ What’s in theaters? Another adventure that’s more than meets the eye is back in theaters this weekend. After five years, Transformers will once again battle to save the earth. This time, they have some wild allies they must team up with to make sure that the planet isn’t destroyed. Optimus Prime once again is back and this time he’s have Optimus Primal by his side. Here’s what movie reviewer Greg Russell had to say about the movie.

From our sponsors and partners

⚔️ “Game of Thrones” and “Lord of the Rings” are two book series and television shows that have captivated fans and audiences. The love for the medieval time period is something many people enjoy and this weekend there’s a chance to step back to this time. Our sponsor Canterbury Village Medieval Faire happens this Saturday and Sunday in the shadow of the castle on the property. It’s also the pirate’s invasion weekend which adds to the adventure. You can see live demonstrations of knights in hand-to-hand combat, and here’s what you can expect.

❤️ It’s easy to say that first responders are heroes. We know that what they do to help others in the most dire situations is what makes them special. Our sponsor Gardner White partnered with us for the First 4 You contest to recognize one first responder for the work they do. That person received a free couch, custom ordered from Gardner White, and we had a chance to speak to the hero on air. You have to see the moment the person who nominated our hero EMT read the note she submitted about her friend. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

Just for fun

🤣 Because we could all use something to laugh and smile about... here’s 8 minutes of sports mascots doing silly things. Sorry for the distraction, or you’re welcome.

Let’s connect

🔗 Hey there, I’m Jay Kuhlman, writer of The Buzz Newsletter and an Executive Producer of “Live In The D.” I hope you’re continuing to enjoy The Buzz and thank you for reading! We want to know what you think about the newsletter. Connect with us at our email 4liveinthed@wdiv.com.

Watch ‘Live in the D’ at a new time! Weekdays at 11 a.m.!