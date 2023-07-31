Metro Detroit mom started juicing for her family. Now it’s her main squeeze

We hear more and more about the benefits of juicing, and it’s become not just popular, but mainstream, with flavors ranging from the sweet to the savory. Well, one local mom started juicing for her family, and now she has turned it into a full-fledged business. Kiara Smith is the proud owner of Fresh and Pressed Juice and she came on Live in the D to share her juicing journey.

Her children were the first to try her juices, and she said they gobbled them up.

“I told them it was spidy juice,” says Smith.

Now she serves a variety of flavors. While her favorite is freshly juiced celery for all its benefits, she made a refreshing summer drink for the hosts to try from apples, fennel, cucumbers, and spinach. With names like “I am kind,” “I am Unique,” and “I am bold,” they will have you feeling good both mentally and physically.

All the juices at her store are pressed fresh, right before your eyes using organic produce. She uses a cold pressing method to get the most nutrients out of every veggie and fruit.

Fresh and Pressed Juice is located at 3622 Rochester Road in Troy.