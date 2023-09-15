72º
Get in the spirit for the Lions home opener

Detroit apparel brand ‘teams’ up with a Detroit Lion

April Morton, Live in the D Reporter

Tags: Detroit Lion's, Detroit Grit Goff, Merit Clothing Brand, Detroit Lion's apparel

The Detroit Lions home opener is this Sunday and a Detroit clothing brand is helping to get us all in the spirit of Lions pride. For the 2nd year in a row, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has partnered with Merit, a local clothing brand that helps Detroit kids pursue a college education. David Merit, the founder of “Give Merit,” stopped by “Live in the D” to talk about and show off his clothing brand. He also he talked about how this collaboration came to be.

To see the entire interview, click the video above.

