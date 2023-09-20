74º
Live In The D

How this Ann Arbor beauty supply store is creating an inclusive atmosphere

Shop features products for textured hair and beyond

Natalie Newman, Live in the D Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor

A store in Ann Arbor is helping women shop the latest beauty styles while celebrating representation and inclusion.

The inspiration for Della’s Beauty Supply and Gift Store began when Sheena McCullers said she came to Ann Arbor and had trouble finding beauty products for her textured hair. McCullers decided to create a place where people could find those products and also a safe space for the community. Della’s Beauty Supply and Gift Store now offers a variety of beauty products, accessories, candles, and more.

Watch the video above to hear McCullers talk about fall hair trends and products you might want to incorporate into your fall beauty care routine.

