He’s a comedian, actor, writer, and podcast host, and now TK Kirkland is bringing his jokes to Metro Detroit.

Kirkland will be performing comedy shows at Punchline Comedy Lounge in Southfield this weekend. The comedian has five shows scheduled between Friday and Sunday.

The 62-year-old said he’s been coming to Detroit since 1988. Watch the video above to hear TK Kirkland talk about Detroit during his interview on “Live In The D.”